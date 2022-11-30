MPA Revenue Rose In 2021 As Trade Association Trimmed Deficit

EXCLUSIVE: The Motion Picture Association saw an increase in its revenue in 2021, boosted by a rise in membership dues and those from an international anti-piracy coalition.

The industry trade and lobbying organization posted a deficit of $340,291, far less than the $4.2 million shortfall from a year earlier, according to the latest tax filing with the Internal Revenue Service.

Revenue increased to $67.7 million, from $62.9 million a year earlier.

The increase was due to a number of factors, including a rise in the membership dues collected from major studio members. Those rose to $54.9 million, from $51.4 million a year earlier. A spokeswoman said that because of a lower surplus carry forward in 2021, more dues were collected from members. Also impacting revenues were the composition of the membership, as well as member-requested initiatives.

Related Story Alliance For Creativity And Entertainment Expands Membership With Cavea Plus

The MPA also reported increased revenue from the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment, with $5.78 million vs. $4.14 million a year earlier. That was due to additional dues, as a new member was added to ACE: Apple TV+. The alliance was launched in 2017 as a coalition to fund legal efforts to shut down infringing sites.

Expenses in 2021 rose to $68 million, from $67 million a year earlier.

Overall salaries for MPA employees rose, but the organization also posted a decline in areas such as legal and lobbying expenses.

The overall compensation to MPA Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin was almost $3.3 million, slightly higher than a year earlier. That includes base compensation of $2.24 million and $1 million in bonus and incentives.

As a 501(c)6 nonprofit, the MPA and other trade associations are required to make public filings with the IRS each year, listing such things as revenue, salaries and contributions to other organizations and political committees.

The MPA’s revenue from fees collected for its film-rating service remained at almost $4.3 million.

The tax forms also showed an increase in grants to foundations and nonprofits. The largest, at $1 million, went to Carnegie Mellon University, which has been doing research on piracy and technology. Another organization, the Copyright Alliance, received $550,000.

Other contributions went to groups such as Grover Norquist’s Americans for Tax Reform and limited government group The Free State Foundation, along with civil and voting rights organizations like Al Sharpton’s National Action Network and Voto Latino. The MPA also has contributed to both parties, with $175,000 each to the Republican and Democratic governors’ association.