Owner Of Malibu’s Moonshadows Restaurant Reportedly Killed In Car Crash By Suspected Drunk Driver Who Is Booked On Suspicion Of Murder, $4M Bail Set – Updated

Two people killed in Woodland Hills on Tuesday by a motorist suspected of causing a fiery crash while driving under the influence have been identified as Andrea Bullo, the owner of Malibu’s Moonshadows Restaurant, and his 13-year-old son, according to reporting from NBC4. The outlet cited friends, restaurant employees and workers who gathered last night at the eatery popular with Industry types and Malibu locals.

The two-vehicle collision was reported just after 9 p.m. Tuesday in 23100 block of Mulholland Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Per the Los Angeles Police Department, a Toyota Camry driven by Kevin Gonzales collided with what was, according to NBC4, a 1960s-era Ford Mustang occupied by two males, both of whom died at the scene. Social media posts by Bullo’s friends corroborated the news.

Gonzales survived the crash and was taken to a hospital in good condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The 21-year-old motorist, who KTLA5 reports is suspected of driving under the influence, has been booked on suspicion of murder, authorities said today. He is held in lieu of $4 million bail, police indicated.

Bullo bought Moonshadows decades ago and it has become both famous — it’s on Yelp’s list of Top 100 U.S. Restaurants and has been a favorite haunt of celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Britney Spears– as well as infamous — it was Mel Gibson’s final stop before his 2006 DUI. The restaurant was closed Wednesday and will remain closed Thursday, according to NBC4.

City News Service contributed to this report.