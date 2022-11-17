‘Monster High’ Animated Series Renewed For Season 2 At Nickelodeon

More Monster High is coming to Nickelodeon. The animated series has been renewed for a second season, the network announced Thursday.

The renewal comes just a few weeks after Season 1 premiered in the U.S. on Oct. 28. The new season will be 20 episodes. Season 1 also debuted last month in the UK and is expected to launch soon in Australia and more international territories.

Monster High The Movie premiered on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ Oct 6. Based on the iconic Mattel franchise about the children of famous monsters and creatures, the movie and the series follow iconic teenage monsters Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein and Deuce Gorgon as they discover who they are, embrace their differences, and learn to be fierce and fearless at the one place they all belong: Monster High.

In its new season, Monster High will dive even deeper into character backgrounds and continue expanding on the theme of friendship.

Earlier this month, Nickelodeon and Mattel Television greenlit a second movie musical based on the franchise. The next feature-length film will begin production in January in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and will air on Nickelodeon and stream on Paramount+ in 2023.

The series is produced by Nickelodeon and Mattel Television. Shea Fontana serves as showrunner and co-executive producer with Nick Filippi as supervising producer. Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Claudia Spinelli, SVP, Big Kids Animation, and Nikki Price, Director of Franchise Animation. Fred Soulie, SVP and General Manager of Mattel Television, and Christopher Keenan, SVP of Creative, serve as executive producers for Mattel.

“Monster High is an iconic franchise that continues to connect with fans around the globe because of its creativity, relatable characters, and authenticity,” Spinelli said. “We can’t wait to continue to work alongside our partners at Mattel to bring even more animated stories to life surrounding the most-famous teen monsters around.”

“Monster High is a franchise that, at its core, encourages fans to live as their true selves and celebrate the things that make them unique,” Soulie said. “We are proud to partner with Nickelodeon and our talented cast members from both the animated and live-action worlds of Monster High to continue delivering this important message through fun, entertaining content.”