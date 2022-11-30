You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Amazon Studios' Jennifer Salke Adds MGM Oversight; MGM's Chris Brearton To Take Over MGM+ & MGM Alternative TV
M-Net Greenlights Season Two Of Fremantle Mystery Thriller ‘Reyka’; David Thewlis, Thomas Brodie-Sangster Cast In Disney+’s ‘The Artful Dodger’ — Global Briefs

Reyka season 2
Fremantle/M-Net

M-Net Greenlights Season Two Of Fremantle Mystery Thriller ‘Reyka’

Iain Glen and Kim Engelbrecht will return for a second season of South Africa’s M-Net crime thriller series Reyka. Production on the Fremantle co-production, from writer Rohan Dickson, will begin early next year ahead of a late 2023 season launch. Season one of the show followed the titular Reyka (Engelbrecht) as a crime profiler hunting an elusive killer in KwaZulu-Natal’s sugarcane fields.  Lemohang Tsipa and Samkelo Ndlovu are joining the cast for season two, which centers around couples who are attacked on the docks of Durban. Serena Cullen of Serena Cullen Productions in the UK (Lady Chatterley’s Lover) and Harriet Gavshon produce for Quizzical Pictures, with Serena Cullen, Gavshon Dickson, Nomsa Philiso, Jan du Plessis and Julie Hodge the executive producers.

David Thewlis, Thomas Brodie-Sangster Cast In Disney+’s ‘The Artful Dodger

Filming is underway on Disney+ Australia’s drama series The Artful Dodger with David Thewlis (Fargo), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Game of Thrones) and Maia Mitchell (Good Trouble) cast as the leads. Brodie-Sangster will play the titular lead, with Thewlis taking on Fagin. The eight-episode series will see prince of thieves Dodger as a surgeon who can’t shale his predilection for crime.Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Miranda Tapsell (Top End Wedding), Tim Minchin (UprightCalifornication), Susie Porter (Wentworth, Gold), Kym Gyngell (Love Me) and Damien Garvey (NautilusJack Irish), Jessica De Gouw (The Secrets She Keeps) are also among the cast. Sony Pictures Television is coproducing the show with Beach Road Pictures and SPT subsidary Curio Pictures.

