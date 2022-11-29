Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Nat Geo’s Alan Eyres To Head ‘Tiny World’ Producer Plimsoll’s U.S. Division

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Miss Scarlet And The Duke’ Renewed For Fourth Season By Masterpiece

Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet and Stuart Martin as William “The Duke” Wellington For editorial use only. Courtesy of MASTERPIECE and Element 8 Entertainment. Photographer: Sergej Radovic PBS Masterpiece

Production is underway in Serbia for a fourth season of Miss Scarlet and The Duke, the Masterpiece mystery starring Kate Phillips (The CrownWolf Hall) as the first-ever female detective in Victorian London. The PBS series also features Stuart Martin (JamestownArmy Of Thieves) as her childhood friend, professional colleague and potential love interest Inspector William “The Duke” Wellington.

The Masterpiece broadcast of season three of Miss Scarlet and the Duke starts on January 8, 2023 and is currently streaming on PBS Passport and the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel. Masterpiece is presented on PBS by GBH Boston.

Related Story

Judy Woodruff To Embark On Two-Year Reporting Project After She Steps Down As 'NewsHour' Anchor At End Of 2022

The cast also includes Cathy Belton (Hidden AssetsRed Rock), Evan McCabe (Doctor Who), Felix Scott (Our HouseThe Interceptor), Paul Bazely (Black MirrorThe Ipcress File), Curtis Kantsa (The SandmanThe Last Bus), Simon Ludders (BridgertonBroadchurch) and Tim Chipping (LiarEastEnders).

Miss Scarlet and The Duke is from Element 8 Entertainment and is co-produced with Masterpiece in association with 87 Films, Other Mans Shoes and Work in Progress. Created by Rachael New, the series is written by Rachael New and Ben Edwards. Executive producers are Harvey Myman, Susanne Simpson, Jin Ishimoto, Patrick Irwin, Patty Lenahan Ishimoto, and Rachael New.

The Irish co-producer is Jim Duggan, Serbian co-producer Anđelija Vlaisavljević and the senior series producer for Masterpiece is Erin Delaney. Directors for season four are Nimer Rashed, Rachael New and Milos Kodemo. 

Miss Scarlet and the Duke is distributed in North America by PBSd and internationally by A+E International.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad