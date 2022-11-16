Mindy Kaling To Be Lauded With Norman Lear Award At PGA Awards

Six-time Emmy nominated multihyphenate Mindy Kaling is being bestowed with the Producers Guild of America Awards’ Norman Lear Achievement award at its next ceremony on Feb. 25, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton.

The Norman Lear Award recognizes a producer or producing team for their extraordinary body of work in television. Previous honorees include Greg Berlanti, Marta Kauffman, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, Dick Wolf, Jerry Bruckheimer, Lorne Michaels, Aaron Spelling, David E. Kelley, and Lear himself.

Kaling is a writer, producer, actress, director and New York Times bestselling author and most recently a Tony award winner.

At 24, Kaling broke through on The Office as the only female scribe on its eight-person writing team. During her eight seasons on the show, she served as both producer and EP on over 120 episodes, earning five consecutive nominations for the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. Kaling accomplished this while also starring as Kelly Kapoor, writing 26 episodes, more than any other writer on the show, and directing two episodes. She has the barrier-breaking honor of being the first woman of color to be Emmy nominated in any writing category (her sixth career nom).

Following The Office, Kaling went on to create, star in, and executive produce The Mindy Project which ran for six seasons, and write, produce, and star in her feature film debut, Late Night which was a big acquisition for Amazon out of the pic’s Sundance premiere. Currently, she is creator and EP of Netflix’s critically acclaimed series, Never Have I Ever, and the HBO Max hit, The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Upcoming projects include the film Legally Blonde 3, and the animated adult-comedy Scooby-Doo prequel, Velma.

“Comedy can break boundaries and push culture forward; Mindy Kaling‘s immense contributions to the television comedy landscape are prime examples of this truth,” said Producers Guild of America Presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line. “Kaling is known for her trailblazing work on The Office,a widely loved and infinitely rewatchable contemporary classic, but it’s her work producing series from diverse female perspectives that is reshaping the industry. From The Mindy Project, to Never Have I Ever, to The Sex Lives of College Girls, Kaling has proven just how much audiences have been craving funny, relatable stories about characters we’ve rarely see as television protagonists. We are so happy to present her with the Norman Lear Award at this year’s PGA Awards ceremony.”

“It is such an honor to be asked to receive the Norman Lear Award, a prize named after the prolific and groundbreaking producer I am so inspired by. To be included in this prestigious group of past recipients is humbling, and I’m so grateful to the Producers Guild for this recognition”, said Kaling.

The 2023 Producers Guild Awards Event Chairs are Mike Farah Chief Executive Officer at Funny Or Die and Joe Farrell, Chief Creative Officer at Funny Or Die. The 2023 Producers Guild of America Awards are produced by Anchor Street Collective for the Producers Guild of America. Branden Chapman is Executive Producer, Carleen Cappelletti is Co-Executive producer, Matt Ullian and Jane Sarkin of Boldface Partners are talent executives, and Jim Piccirillo is Director. The PGA Awards team also includes Diane Salerno (Six Degrees Global) managing sponsorship, and the PGA’s PR agency of record, Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis for PR.