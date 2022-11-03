Midterms Scheduling: ‘FBI’ Moves To Sunday As ‘Bachelor In Paradise’, ‘The Voice’ & ‘New Amsterdam’ Pre-Empted For Election Coverage

The upcoming U.S. midterm elections, which are taking place on Tuesday November 8, are set to be one of the most-watched in years due to the heightened nature of politics right now.

As such, three of the major networks – ABC, CBS and NBC – are pre-empting their primetime schedules and running news coverage across the evening, as the balance of the House and Senate is up in the air as well as a number of key Governor races.

This means that shows including the FBI franchise, ABC’s Bachelor In Paradise and The Rookie: Feds and NBC’s The Voice, La Brea and New Amsterdam will be affected.

The most interesting change is with the original FBI series.

The episode that would have aired on November 8 is moving to Sunday November 6. This is in part due to the fact that there was an extra episode for this season, after CBS pulled the season 4 finale due to the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

It will air at 8:30pm on the east coast, and 8pm on the west coast, after 60 Minutes, giving it exposure on a new night, one that has NFL as the LA Rams play Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It will push an episode of The Equalizer, which will return Sunday November 13.

Its sister shows FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted will return to original episodes on Tuesday November 15.

Bachelor In Paradise, which airs between 8pm and 10pm, also airs on Mondays, and will return to original episodes on Monday November 14 and Tuesday November 15.

The Rookie: Feds will return to ABC on November 15.

NBC’s The Voice, which also airs on Mondays, will return for original episodes on Monday November 14 and Tuesday November 15.

La Brea, which airs at 9pm, and New Amsterdam, which airs at 10pm, return on November 15.

Fox, which has been airing the World Series, will stick to its regular schedule on Tuesday November 8 with The Resident and Monarch. It will have national and local election updates with the latter provided by the stations at their discretion.

Finally, The CW is airing scripted series but will move to repeats of The Winchesters and acquisition Professionals, which stars Tom Welling and Brendan Fraser, on November 8.

Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters returns with original episodes on November 15.

On November 8, ABC will be airing ABC News Midterm Elections: Your Voice, Your Vote 2022, CBS has America Decides: Campaign ’22 and NBC is airing Decision 2022: The Balance of Power. For more on this, read here.