Mickey Sumner To Star Opposite Elizabeth Banks In Medical Drama ‘A Mistake’ From ‘Sunshine Cleaning’ Director Christine Jeffs

EXCLUSIVE: Mickey Sumner will star opposite Elizabeth Banks in A Mistake — the medical drama from writer-director Christine Jeffs (Sunshine Cleaning) that was first announced during the 2022 Cannes Market.

Based on the novel by Carl Shuker, A Mistake follows Elizabeth Taylor (Banks), who is a gifted surgeon — the only female consultant at her hospital. But while operating on a young woman, something goes horribly wrong. In the midst of a new scheme to publicly report surgeons’ performance, Elizabeth’s life is thrown into disarray as her colleagues begin to close ranks, and even her partner (Sumner) who is a nurse at the hospital turns her back on her. Tough and abrasive, Elizabeth has survived and succeeded in this most demanding field. But can she survive a single mistake?

Cornerstone Films launched sales on the GFC Films production at Cannes and is co-representing U.S. rights with UTA Independent Film Group. Financing for the New Zealand-based production was provided by the New Zealand Film Commission and the New Zealand government’s Premium Productions for International Audiences Fund, Te Puna Kairangi. Jeffs is producing alongside Matthew Metcalfe, with Cornerstone’s Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder exec producing.

Sumner stars alongside Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly in TNT’s dystopian-thriller drama series Snowpiercer, based on the Bong Joon Ho film of the same name, which premiered as the #1 new cable entertainment program in 2021 and is going into its fourth and final season next year. The actress’s feature credits include Noah Baumbach’s Frances Ha and Marriage Story, Tim Blake Nelson’s Anesthesia, John Magary’s The Mend, James Ponsoldt’s The End of the Tour, Doug Liman’s American Made, and Searchlight’s Battle of the Sexes directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris.

Sumer has also recurred on series including AMC’s Low Winter Sun, Showtime’s The Borgias and Super Deluxe’s Caring, and is a well-versed stage actor, having made her Off-Broadway and Atlantic Theater Company debut in Craig Lucas’ world premiere The Lying Lesson directed by Pam McKinnon. Other theater credits include the 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and Tomorrow Morning (HB Playwrights Foundation).

Sumner additionally directed and starred in “I’m Listening” — a segment of the anthology film With/In: Volume 2, which was released last year. She is repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment, and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.