Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Fox Corp. Warns Viewers Of Its Networks About Potential DirecTV Blackout; Pay-TV Operator Decries “Scare Tactics”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Michigan-Ohio State Game Was Fox’s Most-Watched Regular Season Game

Getty Images

Some 17 million viewers tuned in for Michigan’s 45-23 victory over Ohio State on Saturday. That makes it the most-watched regular season college football game ever on Fox, and the largest on any network since 2011.

The matchup between the Big 10 rivals saw the viewership peak at 19.6 million viewers, up three percent over last year’s game on Fox.

Top local markets included three Ohio cities, including OSU’s hometown of Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland, plus Detroit and Indianapolis.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad