Michelle Obama Kicks Off Book Tour On ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Michelle Obama is starting her book tour with a stop at The Late Show.

The former First Lady will join Stephen Colbert on the CBS show on Monday November 14 as she promotes her book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.

It sets up a busy week in late-night with Bruce Springsteen taking over The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on the same night.

Obama has been a regular guest on The Late Show with appearances last year and in 2018.

Her book, which “provides practical wisdom and powerful strategies for staying hopeful and balanced in uncertain times”, is published on November 15 by Crown an imprint of Penguin Random House

The Late Show is produced by The Late Show Inc. and CBS Studios and is executive produced by Stephen Colbert, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart.