‘Mayor Of Kingstown’: Paramount+ Announces Return Date, Drops New Teaser

Mayor of Kingstown, the Jeremy Renner starrer from Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, has a return date.

The second season of the drama will return Sunday, Jan. 15 to Paramount+. It will bow the following day in the UK and Australia. A new teaser previews the aftermath of the prison riot from the season one finale.

Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. The series also stars Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley and Aidan Gillen.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado and Stephen Kay.

The first season can be found on Paramount+.