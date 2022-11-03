‘Maybe I Do’: A-List Ensemble Comedy Starring Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey & William H. Macy Inks Key International Deals 

EXCLUSIVE: The stacked multi-generational romantic comedy Maybe I Do, starring a host of A-listers including Diane Keaton and Susan Sarandon, has sold to a bunch of key international territories.

The flick, written and directed by Oscar nominee Michael Jacobs (Quiz Show), has been acquired for the UK (Signature Entertainment), South Africa (Empire Entertainment), France (Originals Factory), Greece (Spentzos Film), Italy (Eagle Pictures), Portugal (Lusomundo), Scandinavia (Mis Label), Spain (YouPlanet Pictures and Beta Fiction), Turkey (Bir Film), Eastern Europe (Vertical), Baltics (Acme), Israel (United King), Latin America (IDC and Muchos Amigos Pictures).

WME Independent handled the deals.

The film’s plot follows Michelle and Allen who have reached the point in their relationship where they are considering the next steps and decide to invite their parents to finally meet. The parents already know each other well – really well – leading to distinct and defining opinions about the value of marriage.

The stacked ensemble features Diane Keaton (Annie Hall), Richard Gere (American Gigolo), Susan Sarandon (Thelma and Louise), William H. Macy (Fargo), Emma Roberts (We’re the Millers), and Luke Bracey (Elvis).

Additional credits include cinematography by Tim Suhrstedt, music by Lesley Barber, editing by Erica Freed Marker, casting by Stefanie Ryan-Manhim and Quinn Showell, costume design by Sarah Fleming, and production design by Rick Butler.

The film will also mark the directorial debut of Jacobs, who has a host of writing and producing credits on projects ranging from Boy Meets World to Robert Reford’s Quiz Show.

Maybe I Do was financed and produced by Fifth Season. Vincent Newman, Scott Mednick, and Jacobs produced, with Keaton, Stephanie Heaton-Harris, Jennifer Semler, Jonathan Montepare, Skyler Mednick, and Jason Pinardo serving as executive producers.

Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American rights to the romantic comedy, which will receive a domestic rollout on January 27, 2023.