You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Gray Frederickson Dies: ‘Godfather’ & ‘Apocalypse Now’ Producer Was 85

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Disney Shocker! Bob Iger Back As CEO, Bob Chapek Exits; Stock Surges
Read the full story

Max Tremblay Tapped To Lead Toronto Office For Sugar23

Max Tremblay Sugar23

EXCLUSIVE: Sugar23 is set to open a Toronto office and has set Max Tremblay to oversee the new location. The expansion of Sugar23 into Canada is a continuation of the company’s growth, especially with Tremblay at the forefront. The combination of Tremblay’s expertise in podcast IP and literary representation with Sugar23’s already-impressive roster of film and literary clients has positioned Sugar23 as one of the most exciting emerging companies in the ever-evolving media landscape.  

Tremblay began his career in the music industry. After about a decade, he left the music industry for the world of podcasting and has since focused on supporting storytellers through monetization and distribution of their work. Tremblay went on to co-found the podcast network Gramercy, and has since worked with Westwood Creative Artists, Canada’s largest literary agency. While there, he saw several projects chart in the top 5, with Fred VanVleet’s “Bet On Yourself” going on to become #1 in Canada on the podcast charts.  

Related Story

Kirill Sokolov Tapped To Direct Thriller 'Ultra' For TriStar Pictures

His client roster includes: Nate Behar, Fred VanVleet’s Bet On Yourself, Earth Eclipsed, The Lunar Company, Marsfall, Emergency Contact!, David Samuels, Chandler Burr, JJ Wolfe, James Stewart, Kathryn Nicolai and the Nothing Much Happens podcast.  

“We’re thrilled to welcome Max to the Sugar23 team,” said Meredith Wechter. “Together, we’re laying the groundwork to build upon Sugar23’s entrepreneurial spirit and continue to expand beyond the US. This partnership further cements our commitment to bringing on the best people and resources to ensure the success of our clients all over the world.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad