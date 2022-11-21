Max Tremblay Tapped To Lead Toronto Office For Sugar23

EXCLUSIVE: Sugar23 is set to open a Toronto office and has set Max Tremblay to oversee the new location. The expansion of Sugar23 into Canada is a continuation of the company’s growth, especially with Tremblay at the forefront. The combination of Tremblay’s expertise in podcast IP and literary representation with Sugar23’s already-impressive roster of film and literary clients has positioned Sugar23 as one of the most exciting emerging companies in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Tremblay began his career in the music industry. After about a decade, he left the music industry for the world of podcasting and has since focused on supporting storytellers through monetization and distribution of their work. Tremblay went on to co-found the podcast network Gramercy, and has since worked with Westwood Creative Artists, Canada’s largest literary agency. While there, he saw several projects chart in the top 5, with Fred VanVleet’s “Bet On Yourself” going on to become #1 in Canada on the podcast charts.

His client roster includes: Nate Behar, Fred VanVleet’s Bet On Yourself, Earth Eclipsed, The Lunar Company, Marsfall, Emergency Contact!, David Samuels, Chandler Burr, JJ Wolfe, James Stewart, Kathryn Nicolai and the Nothing Much Happens podcast.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Max to the Sugar23 team,” said Meredith Wechter. “Together, we’re laying the groundwork to build upon Sugar23’s entrepreneurial spirit and continue to expand beyond the US. This partnership further cements our commitment to bringing on the best people and resources to ensure the success of our clients all over the world.”