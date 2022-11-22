Producer Lynn Harris Joins Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions As Producing Partner

EXCLUSIVE: Film and TV producer and former studio executive Lynn Harris is joining Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions as producing partner. The news comes in the wake of Hocus Pocus 2, which Harris produced, being Disney+’s most watched movie ever.

Reeves, who is currently at work on the sequel to this year’s critical and $771M grossing global box office hit The Batman as well as an HBO Max spin-off series from the film, The Penguin, has an overall deal for film and TV at Warner Bros.

“I am so excited to be partnering with Lynn at 6th & Idaho,” said Reeves. “She is a terrific producer and has an amazing track record of working with filmmakers on memorable and important films. I can’t wait for the stories we will tell together.”

“I have long admired Matt as a filmmaker, and to have the opportunity to work with him and the team at 6th and Idaho to help grow the company is incredible,” said Harris. “Working with Mike [DeLuca] and Pam [Abdy] in their new roles running Warner Bros. Pictures is a bit of a full-circle moment for me, bringing me back to my roots at Warner Bros. and New Line.”

“Lynn is an incredibly talented producer and we’re excited that she’s partnering with Matt and rejoining us here at Warner Bros.,” Mike DeLuca and Pam Abdy, Co-Chairs and CEOs, Warner Bros. Pictures Group tell Deadline.

6th & Idaho executives Daniel Pipski and Rafi Crohn will continue in their current roles, and Dylan Clark, who was Reeves’ producing partner on The Batman, will continue in that role on the film’s sequel.

Among Harris’ credits, she also recently executive produced the Oscar-winning Warner Bros. drama King Richard. Additional producing credits include The Shallows and The 5th Wave for Sony Pictures as well as The Notebook, Blade 3 and About a Boy.

Prior to her current role, Harris was co-founder of Weimaraner Republic Pictures, a production entity she ran with her husband and producing partner, Matti Leshem. Weimaraner Republic will continue to operate as an independent production company headed solely by Leshem, with a robust development slate of film and television projects at MGM, Fox Searchlight, Participant, Netflix, WBTV, Showtime and Peacock.

From 2004-2014, Harris served as EVP, Production at Warner Bros. Pictures, where she developed and oversaw a diverse and highly successful slate of films, including the 7x Oscar-winning, $723M global grossing Gravity. Her slate also featured films such as Man of Steel, Magic Mike, 2x Oscar-nominated Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, Clash of the Titans, Where the Wild Things Are, 3x Oscar-winning The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Contagion, Godzilla and Guy Ritchie’s The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Prior to joining Warner Bros., Harris spent a decade at New Line Cinema, rising through the ranks to EVP, Production. While at New Line, she oversaw and executive produced such films as Seven, Boogie Nights, Magnolia, Life as a House and the first two movies in the Blade series.

Harris started her career at Leonard Hill Films in TV movies, then worked at Fox Broadcasting in current programming. From there, she moved into features as story editor and then VP of Lynda Obst Productions. She was represented in this transaction by Kevin Yorn and Ryan Goodell of Yorn Levine.