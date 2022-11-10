Masaharu Morimoto Sushi Competition & Michael Strahan-Produced Cupcake Docu Ordered At Roku

Roku is cooking up a pair of new original non-scripted series.

The streamer has ordered sushi competition series Morimoto’s Sushi Master and The Cupcake Guys from Michael Strahan.

Moritmoto’s Sushi Master, which is the first-ever cooking competition series focused on the art of sushi-making, is hosted by Lyrica Okano (Marvel’s Runaways). The six-part series will see eight competing sushi chefs work to impress Morimoto, along with judges Chef Dakota Weiss, Executive Chef of Santa Fe’s Coyote Café and former co-owner of Sweetfin Poke, and Chef Kenji Lopez-Alt.

It comes from The Invisible Pilot producer Ample Entertainment with Ari Mark, Phil Lott, Kathryn Vaughn, Liz Cook and Masuhira Morimoto as executive producers.

The Cupcake Guys follows former professional NFL players Michael Griffin and Brian Orakpo and their business partner Bryan Hynson at their cupcake shop. The six-part docu-series follows the entrepreneurs operating a Gigi’s Cupcake franchise in their hometown of Austin, Texas.

Produced by Strahan’s SMAC Productions and The Story Lab, Strahan exec produces alongside Constance Schwartz-Morini, Fred Anthony Smith, Mike Ferry and Cathy Boxall.

Elseswhere, ¡Que Delicioso!, Roku’s inaugural Spanish language original series will launch on November 25. The series sees chefs Marcela Valladolid and Chris Valdes will both host and judge the seven-episode competition which celebrates Latin cuisine. It comes from World of Wonder and Robert Rodriguez’s El Rey with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Richard Borjas, John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa as executive producers.

“The addition of Morimoto’s Sushi Master, The Cupcake Guys and ¡Que Delicioso! to the Roku Originals lineup encapsulates our commitment to premium, original series that are representative and reflective of our diverse streaming audience,” said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Alternative Originals, Roku. “Each of these series offers a fresh take on formats that we know will instantly connect with our audience, and we look forward to sharing these projects on The Roku Channel.”