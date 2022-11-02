Mark Strong Joins Joel Kinnaman In The AGC Studios & Meridian Pictures Action Thriller ‘The Silent Hour’ — AFM 

British actor Mark Strong (Kingsman) has signed on to star opposite Joel Kinnaman in the action thriller The Silent Hour for AGC Studios and Meridian Pictures.

The film is set to start production in early 2023. Brad Anderson (The Machinist) will direct from an original screenplay by Dan Hall. Eric Paquette of Meridian Pictures will produce the Boston-set crime thriller along with AGC, who are presenting the film to buyers at AFM this week. Additional casting is ongoing.

In the pic, Kinnaman plays a Boston police detective who suffers an on-the-job accident that leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, he is now an interpreter for the department and with his friend and partner (Strong) must battle a team of corrupt cops attempting to eliminate a deaf murder witness in the apartment building where she lives.

The deal was negotiated by Jessica Kovacevic and Jordan Naftalis at WME on behalf of Mark Strong and by SVP of Legal and Business Affairs Anant Tamirisa and Creative Executive Michael Ewing on behalf of AGC.

Strong’s recent credits include the Venice award-winner Tár. He is best known for his appearances in films such as 1917, Cruella, the Kingsman franchise, and Zero Dark Thirty.

Kinnaman currently stars in Apple TV+’s sci-fi series, For All Mankind. Next up, the Swedish-American actor will star in John Woo’s action-thriller Silent Night and Sympathy for the Devil opposite Nicolas Cage.

Strong is repped by Markham, Froggatt and Irwin and WME.