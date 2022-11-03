Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle And Other Marvel Stars To Headline Fundraiser For Wisconsin Democrats

With the midterm elections just days away, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Rosario Dawson, Natalia Cordova, and Clark Gregg are on the bill for a fundraiser for Wisconsin Democrats.

The online event, billed as “The Marvel Cast Unites To Save Democracy,” is the latest in a line of cast reunions that the state’s party has hosted, driving up online small-dollar donations.

The event on Sunday evening has no ticket price, but the invite advises that most donors are chipping in $27. Also appearing will be Mandela Barnes, seeking to unseat Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI). More guests are expected to be added in the coming days.

“We are going to fight for the safeguard of American democracy against these nutjobs,” Ruffalo said in a video promoting the event.

Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is a longtime political activist and was born in Kenosha, WI.

Earlier this month, Wisconsin Democrats hosted a reunion of the casts of The West Wing and Veep that raised almost $700,000. In the last cycle, the party hosted reunions of the casts of Princess Bride, raising about $4.25 million, and also hosted Parks and Rec and Superbad fundraisers.