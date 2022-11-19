Mariah Carey Will Cap The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade With That Song We Can’t Escape

The Queen of Christmas, whom even mighty Dolly Parton won’t challenge for that title, but the US government refuses to acknowledge, will be appearing at the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 24, it was announced today. Carey will appear around noon ET to perform – wait for it — “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

She posted the news on Instagram, deferring to the traditional parade closer, Santa Claus, who now becomes the equivalent of the guy who follows the banjo player at the county fair.

“My childhood dream is coming to life! I’m going to be opening for the one and only, SANTA CLAUS 🎅🏼, at this year’s @macys Thanksgiving day parade! 🎄🎉💫 Tune in on Thanksgiving Day @NBC! 💖☃️ #macysparade”

The usual helium balloons, marching bands and celebrities lip-synching to their hits will also be at the parade. The Macy’s parade will be televised by NBC.

For an insider’s look at the holiday procession, plus regular updates including behind-the-scenes previews, special tours, interactive historical information, and educational activities are available at macys.com/parade.