Mandy Moore To Star In Season 2 Of ‘Dr. Death’ Peacock Anthology Series

In her first post-This Is Us role, Mandy Moore has been tapped as the female lead opposite Edgar Ramirez in the upcoming second season of Peacock’s Dr. Death anthology series, based on the Wondery podcast.

As Deadline reported exclusively, Moore is attached to star in and executive produce Twin Flames, a series inspired by another hit Wondery podcast, which is in development at Hulu.

Season 2 of Dr. Death will feature the “Miracle Man” storyline from the third season of the Wondery podcast. Paolo Macchiarini (Ramirez) is a charming surgeon, renowned for his innovative operations that earn him the nickname “Miracle Man.” When investigative journalist Benita Alexander (Moore) approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur.

She falls into a whirlwind romance with Paolo only to realize she’d be uncovering more about him than she would have ever imagined. As Benita learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about the “Miracle Man” into question.

The new season hails from showrunner, writer, and executive producer Ashley Michel Hoban. Patrick Macmanus, who served as showrunner, writer, and EP of the show’s freshman season, will executive produce Season 2 via his Littleton Road Productions banner, under his overall deal with UCP.

Jennifer Morrison and Laura Belsey will split directing duties. Morrison is set to direct episodes one to four; Belsey will direct 5-8.

Moore portrayed Rebecca, the matriarch of the Pearson family, in all six seasons of the acclaimed NBC series This Is Us, a role which earned her multiple Emmy, Golden Globe and People’s Choice Awards nominations.

In addition to Twin Flames, Moore is working on multiple projects under the new pod deal she signed recently with 20th Television for her Roll With The Punches production company.

Moore also is a prolific singer-songwriter who released her seventh album In Real Life in May. Her recent film credits include Midway and The Darkest Minds. She is repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.