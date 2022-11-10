Mandy Moore To Headline & EP ‘Twin Flames’ Series In Works At Hulu With ‘This Is Us’ Co-Showrunners As She Re-Ups Pod Deal With 20th Television

EXCLUSIVE: Former This Is Us star Mandy Moore is eyeing a return to the screen with Twin Flames, a series inspired by the hit Wondery podcast, which is in development at Hulu. The project, on which Moore is teaming with former This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger and Guilty Party creator Rebecca Addelman, hails from This Is Us studio 20th Television where Moore has signed a new pod deal for her Roll With The Punches Productions.

Under the multi-year pact, Moore and Head Of Development and Producing Partner Averie Joy Maikalima O Makua Huffine will continue to develop and produce series projects for the studio, including an adaptation of The Cut/ New York Magazine article “My Mom Has No Friends.”

“Mandy is one of those rare and exceptionally talented artists who’s as brilliant on the screen as she is off, with a keen eye and natural instinct for uncovering fascinating material,” said Karey Burke, President, 20th Television. “Working with Mandy over the course of her award-winning six years on This Is Us, cemented our desire to extend our relationship with her, and we are incredibly excited to develop projects together in the years to come.”

Moore is set to star in and executive produce Twin Flames, written and executive produced by Addelman. The series tells the true story of two women who find themselves seduced by the online teachings of a couple who preach that every person has a soul mate called a “Twin Flame” and must do whatever it takes to be with that person. Desperate to find true love, these two are swept into the increasingly dangerous waters of the Twin Flame Universe.

Aptaker and Berger developed the project under the deal their The Walk Up Company has at 20th TV. The duo executive produce alongside The Walk Up Co.’s Adam Londy. Wondery’s Jen Sargent, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart also will executive produce.

Twin Flames hit #1 on the Apple Podcast charts and is on track to be Wondery’s most downloaded new series of the year.

Meanwhile, in a very competitive situation with multiple studios bidding, 20th TV has optioned the article “My Mom Has No Friends” by Monica Corcoran Harel for Moore and her Roll With The Punches. Harel will write the adaptation and will executive produce alongside Moore and Huffine.

The article tells the true story of what happens when, after her husband dies, Monica’s 80-year-old mother Veronica moves 3,000 miles to Los Angeles to live near her daughter, her husband and their 11-year-old daughter. Veronica is very fun and outgoing, with a big personality, but has no friends in LA, so it falls on Monica to help her find friends her age, including posting an online ad, setting up ‘playdates’ for her mother, etc. This is a funny, moving, and relatable story about friendship, mothers and daughters, and the relationships between three generations of women.

“I’m grateful to Dana, Karey, Sharon, Carolyn and everyone at 20th for their support and for giving me and my producing partner Averie the opportunity to continue our creative journey with an exceptional team,” Moore said. “We are thrilled to be developing and producing a number of new series for the studio.”

Most recently, Moore portrayed Rebecca, the matriarch of the Pearson family, in all six seasons of the acclaimed NBC/20th TV series This Is Us, a role which earned her multiple Emmy, Golden Globe and People’s Choice Awards nominations. Moore expanded her relationship with 20th TV in 2018 when she launched Roll With The Punches with a pod deal at the studio.

Moore also is a prolific singer-songwriter who released her seventh album In Real Life in May. Her recent film credits include Midway and The Darkest Minds. She is repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.