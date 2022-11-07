‘Magnum, P.I’ Return & ‘Night Court’ Update Lead NBC’s Midseason Schedule

It’s midseason schedule day for the broadcast networks, it seems.

NBC has unveiled its plans for the start of 2023 with Magnum, P.I moving from CBS, and its sequel series to Night Court leading the lineup.

New drama series Found, starring Shanola Hampton from executive producer Greg Berlanti, also lands a spot after the Jay Hernandez-fronted procedural on Sunday nights.

This comes after Fox and ABC also unveiled their plans for midseason earlier today. The network also set the premiere date for the final season of long-running medical drama New Amsterdam.

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars kicks off the new year with Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandell judging some of the best contestants from of its long-running reality series. It launches on Monday January 2 through to the end of February with The Voice replacing its on March 6 with first-time coaches Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan joining Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. Quantum Leap stays at 10pm on Mondays.

Tuesday becomes largely a comedy night with the update of Night Court, starring Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette, airing alongside the second season of American Auto from January 24, before the final season of New Amsterdam.

Starting on Sunday, February 19, Magnum, P.I airs at 9pm after NBC saved it with a two-season, 20-episode order after it was canceled by CBS. Found airs at 10pm and from February 26, the two shows will be preceded by the tenth season of The Blacklist.

Wednesday remains Chicago night with Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., Thursday continues as the night for law and order with Law & Order, Law & Order SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime and Friday keeps Lopez vs. Lopez, Young Rock and Dateline NBC.

The second season of Grand Crew, which aired on Tuesdays last midseason, is expected to return midseason, although a date has not been set.

Gameshow The Wheel is also expected to be spun in midseason, but again has not been dated.

American Song Contest, which premiered in March, is not expected to return.

“We can’t wait to share these terrific new series with our audience,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Found, from Greg Berlanti and Nkechi Okoro Carroll, is a stellar addition to our drama lineup while Magnum, P.I. comes to us with a passionate fanbase already in place that we intend to nourish. On the comedy side, having John Larroquette and Melissa Rauch co-star in an updated Night Court is a dream come true, and our critically acclaimed comedy American Auto is back with its hilarious and ironic look at corporate America. Add AGT: All-Stars to that mix and it’s a great start to the new year.”

“Following another winning fall, we’re looking forward to a great January and beyond with a strong schedule that delivers on the return of many favorites coupled with fantastic new premieres,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We continue to program with an eye toward a year-round schedule, constantly providing our audiences with new reasons to tune in and engage either live on NBC or stream next day on Peacock.”

NBC SCHEDULE

MONDAY, JAN. 2

8 p.m. — “America’s Got Talent: All-Star (Series premiere)

10 p.m. – “Quantum Leap” (Return from hiatus)

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

8 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” (Encore)

10 p.m. – “New Amsterdam” (Return from hiatus)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

8 p.m. — “Chicago Med” (Return from hiatus)

9 p.m. — “Chicago Fire” (Return from hiatus)

10 p.m. — “Chicago P.D.” (Return from hiatus)

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

8 p.m. — “Law & Order” (Return from hiatus)

9 p.m. — “Law & Order: SVU” (Return from hiatus)

10 p.m. — “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (Return from hiatus)

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

8 p.m. — “Lopez vs. Lopez” (Return from hiatus)

8:30 p.m. – “Young Rock” (Return from hiatus)

9 p.m. – “Dateline NBC” (Return from hiatus)

TUESDAY, JAN. 17

8 and 8:30 p.m. – “Night Court” (Series premiere; back-to-back episodes one night only)

9 p.m. – “New Amsterdam” (Two-hour series finale)

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

8:30 p.m. – “American Auto” (Season premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 31

9 and 10 p.m. – “La Brea” (Return from hiatus; back-to-back episodes one night only)

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

9 p.m. – “Magnum P.I.” (Season premiere)

10 p.m. – “Found” (Series premiere)

SUNDAY, FEB. 26

8 p.m. – “The Blacklist” (Season premiere)

MONDAY, MARCH 6

8 p.m. – “The Voice (Season premiere)

TUESDAY, MARCH 7

9 p.m. – “The Voice”

10 p.m. – “That’s My Jam” (Season premiere)