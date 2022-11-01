Mads Mikkelsen To Star In ‘Dust Bunny’ From ‘American Gods’ Creator Bryan Fuller — AFM

Mads Mikkelsen has signed on to star in Dust Bunny, written and directed by Bryan Fuller. Entertainment One and Thunder Road will co-produce with Fuller producing alongside Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

Sierra/Affinity is handling global sales on the film and will present the project to buyers at AFM this week.

Production is set to begin in January 2023. The film will mark Fuller’s feature film directorial debut.

The flick follows an eight-year-old girl who enlists the help of her intriguing neighbor to kill the monster under her bed that she believes ate her family.

“We have been huge fans of Bryan’s for years. Dust Bunny is incredibly inventive and unlike anything in the marketplace and we are thrilled to help bring his first feature to life,” said Thunder Road’s Lee.

Kristen Figeroid, Sierra/Affinity’s Managing Director and Executive Vice President added: “Mads brings such a unique quality to every character he brings to life and his role in Dust Bunny will be no exception. We’re excited to bring a throwback to the family horror films of the 80s, a beloved genre for many, to this year’s market at AFM.”

Mikkelsen and Fuller previously worked together on the NBC series Hannibal. Fuller is also the writer behind ABC’s Pushing Daisies and American Gods at Starz. He is the co-creator of Star Trek: Discovery and produced and directed two episodes of the docuseries Queer for Fear on AMC+.

Mikkelsen’s upcoming credits include the forthcoming Indiana Jones 5. He is represented by UTA, Art Management, and Viewpoint. Fuller is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Ziffren Brittenham.