‘Den Of Thieves’ Filmmaker Christian Gudegast To Direct Crime Thriller ‘Crown Vic’ For MadRiver Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Gudegast (Den of Thieves) has closed a deal to direct the thriller Crown Vic for MadRiver Pictures.

Crown Vic is described as a too-insane-to-be-true crime story set in the early 1980s San Fernando Valley — a world where L.A. cops, mythologized by TV shows from Dragnet to CHiPs, were rock stars who operated with unchecked power. Its protagonists are Richard Ford and Robert Von Villas, two Vietnam War heroes turned superstar LAPD cops, who parlayed their positions to get rich, while cozying up to Hollywood’s biggest TV stars. The duo went on to build an underground criminal operation as thieves, gun runners and murderers for hire, until their unwilling business partner risked everything to bring them down.

Alec Ziff (Narcos: Mexico) conceived the original story with Gudegast and is penning the screenplay. Emma Ago and Evan Powell are overseeing development of the project for MadRiver Pictures, with MadRiver’s CEO Marc Butan to produce alongside Gudegast.

“I followed this wild and hilarious, yet diabolical story when I was a kid,” commented Gudegast, “and having grown up in that era, I have been long fascinated by it and the city and the LAPD-pre Rodney King, when they were this ever present force that all Angelenos both feared and respected, lording over a city that still felt wild and untamed.”

“I’m incredibly excited to work with Christian, Marc, and the MadRiver team on this unbelievable true story,” said Ziff. “LA in the early 80s was a land of opportunity— a place to manifest the American dream. Showcasing how two of LA’s finest exploited that dream, in both shockingly funny and terrifying ways, is thrilling to bring to life.”

Gudegast made his feature directorial debut with the Gerard Butler-led heist film Den of Thieves, which was released by STXfilms in 2018. He previously co-wrote the script for Butler’s action-thriller London Has Fallen and is slated to helm Den of Thieves 2 in early 2023.

MadRiver Pictures recently produced James Gray’s starry coming-of-age drama Armageddon Time for Focus Features, which world premiered to critical acclaim at Cannes and opened wide on November 4. Notable projects on the company’s upcoming slate include the Butler-led action-thriller Plane for Lionsgate and an upcoming JFK biopic from Gray that we told you about first.

Gudegast is represented by Entertainment 360 and attorney Patrick Knapp; Ziff by WME, The Gotham Group and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.