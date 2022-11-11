Luke Hemsworth Drama ‘Ocean Boy’ Acquired By Gravitas Ventures

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to the Australian drama Ocean Boy, starring Luke Hemsworth (Westworld). The Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company plans to release the pic formerly titled Bosch + Rockit in theaters and on demand on February 3, 2023.

The feature directorial debut of Tyler Atkins is set along the Australian coast in late summer and follows the young father Bosch (Hemsworth) as he goes on the run for drug dealing with his surf gang. In tow is his son, Rockit (Rasmus King), who believes he is on a magical holiday. Isabel Lucas and Leeanna Walsman also star.

“We at Gravitas are proud to be bringing Ocean Boy to theaters and into homes this upcoming February,” said Gravitas’ Senior Director of Acquisitions, Bill Guentzler. “Luke Hemsworth and Rasmus King bring to life a magical tale of the deep connection between a father and son that we believe will touch the hearts of audiences.”

Gravitas Ventures is an indie distributor founded in 2006 which also recently picked up U.S. rights to the drama The Integrity of Joseph Chambers, written and directed by Sundance prize winner Robert Machoian (The Killing of Two Lovers). The company went wide on August 12 with its fantasy-comedy Mack & Rita, releasing the film starring Academy Award winner Diane Keaton under its new label, Gravitas Premiere. Other recent releases from the company include Sean McNamara’s The King’s Daughter; Michael Lembeck’s Queen Bees; Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s Our Friend, starring Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson and Jason Segel; Stanley Tong’s Vanguard, starring Jackie Chan; and Andy Tennant’s The Secret: Dare to Dream, starring Katie Holmes.

Guentzler negotiated the deal for Ocean Boy on behalf of Gravitas, with Jordan Dykstra of Film Bridge International on behalf of the filmmakers.