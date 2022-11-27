Skip to main content
Los Angeles Airport Jammed With Busiest Travel Day Since Pandemic Began

If you’re picking up someone at the airport tonight, you’d probably better leave now. More than 200,000 travelers are expected to arrive Sunday at LAX after travel is back in fashion after the pandemic.

Today’s travel numbers are just below those of 2019, according to an airport official. They are up about 20,000 from 2021.

The good news is there are no major cancellations or delays so far, with 95% of flights on time as of Sunday morning.

