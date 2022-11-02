London Film School Names BFI Executive As School Director And CEO 

The London Film School has appointed Neil Peplow as its new Director and CEO. He will take over from Interim Director Peter Holliday and start his new role on January 30, 2023.

Peplow, who is currently Director of International and Industry Affairs at the British Film Institute, was previously an independent Producer and Head of Production at The Film Consortium. A former Chief Executive of the Australian Film, Television and Radio School – Neil left in 2019 after four years to return to the UK. He also had an earlier period in Australia as Director of Screen at the Australian Film, Television, and Radio School.

The appointment was made by the London Film School Board of Governors after what they described as a process that saw interest from a “broad and highly talented” field of candidates.

Governor Peter Holliday, who temporarily stepped away from the board to lead the School as the recruitment process took place, will also now return to his role as governor.

Peplow’s appointment follows the departure of former Director Gisli Snaer in May 2022, who stepped down to pursue filmmaking after more than six years at the London Film School.

Greg Dyke, LFS Chairman of the Board of Governors said: “The entire Board and I are confident that Neil has the experience and vision to modernize the school, building on its globally recognized strengths to develop the next generation of filmmaking talent and skills. Neil’s background in production and the screen industries, and significant experience in education places LFS in a strong position to take us forward and tackle our ambitions.”

Peplow added: “London Film School’s reputation as being a space for creative excellence and developing talent that has informed cinema worldwide is well known and respected globally. What is key going forward is to build on this reputation. I believe my experience in industry and education will enable me to help the school to do this.”