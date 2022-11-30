Liza Lapira Shares The Many Gifts Of Starring In CBS’ ‘Must Love Christmas’ Movie; Watch The Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: The holiday season has arrived and Deadline has your exclusive first look at the trailer for Must Love Christmas, starring The Equalizer’s Liza Lapira. The CBS TV movie premieres on December 11.

From Mark Amato, Must Love Christmas follows a renowned romance novelist (Lapira) famous for her Christmas-themed books who finds herself snowbound in the charming town of Cranberry Falls. While there, she unexpectedly becomes involved in a love triangle between her childhood crush (Nathan Witte) and a reporter (Neal Bledsoe) determined to interview her to save his dying magazine.

Liza Lapira as Natalie and Nathan Witte as Caleb

“Working on this film has been a joy on so many levels,” Lapira tells Deadline. “I’m such a huge fan of the genre, and with Must Love Christmas, I not only get to be in it but I’m playing the lead. That already makes me happy and excited. But then it’s also so diverse, which is not something I saw growing up. There weren’t people who looked like me in holiday movies. So to get to be the thing I didn’t see is just another awesome layer. I try not to pursue art or try to pursue work super conscious of that because I just want to do a great job and be who I am; it’s not about preaching or trying to send a message. But when I step back after production yells cut, I can reflect on how great this going to be not just for the kids who will feel represented but also for our elders. This is a movie that can be enjoyed by the whole family.”

Neal Bledsoe as Nick and Liza Lapira as Natalie

Lapira shares how much she enjoyed playing the character of Natalie in Must Love Christmas, one who is different in nearly every way from Mel Bayani in The Equalizer.

“I love that this character is so different from Mel,” she says. “When the movie starts, Natalie is at a low point in her life. It’s been years since a journalist humiliated her with a takedown story, and she’s now a recluse. So by the end of the movie, in addition to the romance, there’s this coming-of-age story in how much she’s grown from her experiences and friendships along the way. She finally feels healed. It’s never too late to come of age or recover from a mistake—and if she happens to fall for two very attractive men along the way, that’s a bonus.”

Watch the trailer above.