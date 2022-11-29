Lionsgate Sets Juneteenth Release For Tim Story Movie ‘The Blackening’

The Blackening, the MRC horror comedy that Lionsgate picked up out of TIFF’s Midnight Madness, is is getting a June 16, 2023 release, which is Juneteenth weekend.

The Blackening centers around a group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a twisted killer. Forced to play by his rules, the friends soon realize it isn’t a game. The pic is billed as being one that skewers genre tropes.

Tim Story directed off a script co-written by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip, Harlem) and Dewayne Perkins (The Amber Ruffin Show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

Pic stars Antoinette Robertson, Dewayne Perkins, Sinqua Walls, Grace Byers, X Mayo, Melvin Gregg, Jermaine Fowler, Yvonne Orji, and Jay Pharoah.

The film is produced by Marcei A. Brown, Jason Clark, E. Brian Dobbins, Tracy Oliver, Tim Story, and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett. Perkins serves as a co-producer, with Vicky Story as associate producer.

The Blackening will play on a weekend against Sony’s R-rated Jennifer Lawrence comedy, No Hard Feelings, and Disney/Pixar’s Elemental.