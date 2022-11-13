Lindsay Lohan Reveals If She’s Game For Sequels To ‘Freaky Friday’ & ‘Mean Girls’

Lindsay Lohan is talking about if she’s down to make sequels to some of her past film hits like Freaky Friday and Mean Girls.

While promoting her new Netflix movie Falling for Christmas, Lohan made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon where the host asked the actor about being in the potential sequels. The question came after Jamie Lee Curtis expressed interest in making a follow-up movie to Freaky Friday.

Lohan acknowledged that Curtis had reached out to her about the sequel while she was on the set of her holiday movie.

“I was on set filming at the time and Jamie Lee Curtis writes you, you just get excited and distracted immediately,” she recalled. “So I had to bring myself down to Earth and be like, ‘OK, I’m on set, I have to focus.’ And then she said Freaky Friday 2 and I got more excited.”

Lohan then said that she and Curtis “would both be into” making another film based on their Freaky Friday characters.

Fallon then snuck in the question about a sequel to Mean Girls and Lohan said that a follow-up movie would be “in Tina Fey’s hands.”

When Curtis made an appearance on The View in October, she revealed she had an idea for a Freaky Friday sequel where Lohan would play a “hot grandma.”

“Let me be the grandma, let me be the old grandma who switches places, so then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who’s still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon,” Curtis said.

Although Curtis said she pitched the idea to people at Disney, there’s no word if executives are considering making a sequel yet.

Watch Lohan on The Tonight Show below.