Leonard Cohen’s transformative tour of Israel at the height of the 1973 Yom Kippur War is to be made into a limited TV drama series by Shtisel creator Yehonatan Indursky, Keshet International and Jill Offman’s Sixty-Six Media.

Israeli network Keshet 12’s Who By Fire is based on New York Times columnist Matti Friedman’s bestseller Who By Fire: Leonard Cohen in the Sinai and will shoot in Israel in 2024, with Indursky writing and former Viacom International Studios UK chief Offman exec producing alongside Keshet’s Atar Dekel and Yuval Horowitz.

Keshet 12 is the local broadcaster and distributor Keshet International is now seeking to bring international broadcast partners on board.

The show will follow the Hallelujah singer’s infamous trip to the Sinai desert 50 years ago at the height of the Yom Kippur War, when he was at a creative dead end. There, the now-deceased singer picked up a team of local musicians and dived headlong into what was a global crisis, meeting fighting men and women along the way and performing to people who thought it could be their last gig.

Indursky’s attachement is a coup. Along with Ori Elon, he is the creator of hit yes Oh/Netflix Israeli series Shtisel, with other credits including Autonomies and Driver.

Offman said it is an “honor” for the “undiscovered international story with universal resonance” to be her indie’s first project. “With Yehonatan at the helm and with my partners at Keshet, I am very much looking to bringing this his extraordinary story to the screen,” she added.

Dekel, Keshet International’s Head of Global Drama Co-Productions, described Cohen’s 1973 tour as an “exceptional cultural moment.”

Friedman’s work is represented by the Deborah Harris Agency, while Indursky is repped by Kneller Artist Agency.