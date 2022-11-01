Lea Michele & Cast Of ‘Funny Girl’ Set For Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade; Other Broadway Shows Include ‘The Lion King’, ‘A Beautiful Noise’ And ‘Some Like It Hot’

This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will include the traditional line-up of Broadway performances, with Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl scheduled to be among the holiday revelers, Macy’s has announced. Though organizers don’t indicate which musical numbers will be performed, could Funny Girl‘s be anything other than “Don’t Rain On My Parade?”

The annual New York event airs on NBC Thanksgiving Thursday, November 24 at 9 AM.

The Broadway productions listed in the performance line-up this year, in addition to Funny Girl, are Disney’s long-running The Lion King, as well as new Broadway arrivals A Beautiful Noise, the Neil Diamond musical, and Some Like It Hot, the musical adaptation of the 1959 classic film comedy.

Other entertainers included in this year’s parade are Paula Abdul; Big Time Rush; Cam; Jordan Davis; Blue’s Clues & You! host Josh Dela Cruz; Gloria, Sasha and Emily Estefan; Jimmy Fallon & The Roots; Fitz and the Tantrums; Kirk Franklin; Mario Lopez and family; Ziggy Marley; Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles; the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street; Sean Paul; the cast of Peacock’s Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland and Flula Borg); the Radio City Rockettes; Joss Stone; Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue; Jordin Sparks; Dionne Warwick; and Betty Who.

Michele and the cast performed “Don’t Rain On My Parade” several weeks ago on Good Morning America. Take a look below.



