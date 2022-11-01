Latin Grammys 2022: Christina Aguilera, John Legend, Chiquis Rivera & More Stars Confirmed To Perform

The celebration of the best in Latin music is upon us with the Latin Grammys 2022 and new performers have been added to the gala set to take place in Las Vegas.

Christina Aguilera, Camilo, Elvis Costello, Jorge Drexler, John Legend, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández and Christian Nodal have all been confirmed by the Latin Recording Academy to take the stage at the Mandalay Bay in Sin City on Thursday, November 17.

The musical acts joined previously announced stars like Ángela Aguilar, Rauw Alejandro, Marc Anthony, Banda Los Recoditos, Chiquis, Nicky Jam, Jesse & Joy, Carin León, Sin Bandera, Sebastián Yatra and the 2022 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, Marco Antonio Solís.

The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards promise to honor the legacy, celebrate the present and embrace the future of Latin music, with deliberate consciousness, paying it forward to the next generations of music creators.

Univision will air the ceremony on Thursday, November 17 starting at 8 p.m. ET with the red carpet coverage starting an hour earlier.

Bad Bunny leads the nominations list for the 2022 Latin Grammys scoring 10 mentions including Album of the Year for his chart-topping “Un Verano Sin Ti.” Edgar Barrera was the second most mentioned artist with 9 nods and Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro tried in third with eigh nominations.