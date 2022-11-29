Lance Henriksen, Louis Gossett Jr & Robin Curtis Lead Horror ‘Awaken The Reaper’

Skip to main content
Awaken The Reaper Justin Paul

EXCLUSIVE: Lance Henriksen (Aliens), Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr. (An Officer And A Gentleman) and Robin Curtis (Star Trek) lead cast in horror-thriller, Awaken The Reaper.

The film follows a troubled drifter who returns home to begin therapy when he begins experiencing visions of a hooded skeletal figure that brandishes a scythe.

Dave Campfield and Justin Paul are helming the film, which is currently shooting in New York. They are also producing the film along with Fourth Horizon Cinema, Impact Media Productions and Design Weapons Studios. Script also comes from Campfield.

Aliens star Henriksen starred alongside Viggo Mortensen in the latter’s directorial debut Falling in 2020. Gossett Jr. played Will Reeves in the TV series Watchmen and is in post-production on Warner Bros’ upcoming musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

The film marks Curtis’ return to features after a 23-year break. She is best known for replacing Kirstie Alley in the role of Vulcan Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek III: The Search For Spock and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.

