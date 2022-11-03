Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Broadcast News Networks Taking Over Primetime For Midterms Coverage, Reflecting High Stakes Of Elections; How To Watch

Got A Tip? Tip Us

LA National Guard Series & Legal Drama In The Works At CBS From Aaron Carew; Martin Lawrence & DeVon Franklin Among EPs

Aaron Carew Tim Schaeffer

EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing a pair of drama series from Aaron Carew, a writer and co-exec producer of The CW’s Walker.

Carew is working on Carver Law, a legal drama, and Guard, about the LA National Guard, for the network. Both series come from CBS Studios and Carew is writing and exec producing both.

Carver Law follows a charismatic bachelor and his judicious legal savant twin sister clash as they take on celebrity clients and high-profile social injustices across Los Angeles through their family’s historic, black-owned law firm. 

Related Story

LAPD Captain Interfered With Probe Of Les Moonves Assault Allegations; Involvement Of CBS Executives Also Revealed By NY Attorney General - Update

Martin Lawrence is an exec producer alongside Rae Proctor, Stacy Lyles and Rob Lawrence as well as Derrick Johnson, CEO of the NAACP, which has a production partnership with the studio, Sheila Ducksworth and Leon Russell.

Guard follows a squad of citizen-soldiers for the LA National Guard takes on heart-pounding crises beyond the scope of standard first responders or law enforcement.

DeVon Franklin, who runs Franklin Entertainment, which also has a deal with the studio, also exec produces. Franklin is an exec producer of BET’s Kingdom Business and exec produced CBS pilot Early Edition.

Carew’s other credits include the second season of Dirty John, which aired on USA Network, as well as Spectrum’s LA’s Finest, Starz’ Power Book IV: Force and a series for Apple TV+.  

Prior to working in film & television, Aaron enlisted and served in the U.S. Army for seven years, completed two tours in Iraq with the 101st Airborne Division, received several medals and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant.

Carew is represented by Entertainment 360 and Lev Ginsburg at Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad