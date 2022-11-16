‘La Máquina’:  Lucía Méndez and Jorge Perugorría Join Hulu Limited Series; Karina Gidi, Raul Briones, and Luis Gnecco To Recur

EXCLUSIVE: Lucía Méndez and Jorge Perugorría have been cast as series regulars in La Máquina, the Hulu limited series that follows an aging boxer (Gael García Bernal) whose crafty manager (Diego Luna) secures him one last shot at a title.

Karina Gidi, Raul Briones, and Luis Gnecco have also joined the project in heavily recurring roles. La Máquina is produced by Searchlight Television, 20th Television, and Bernal and Luna’s La Corriente del Golfo. It will stream on Disney’s DTC platforms as a Hulu Original in the U.S. Marco Ramirez (Daredevil) serves as executive producer and showrunner, with Bernal, Luna, Gerardo Gatica, Leandro Halperín, Adam Fishbach, and Kyzza Terrazas onboard as executive producers. Gabriel Ripstein (600 Miles, An Unknown Enemy) will direct.

Méndez will play Josefina, a woman from humble means but has pushed her way into upper class society. She smothers her son, Andy (Luna), constantly commenting on everything from his appearance to his business decisions.

Perugorría will play Sixto, an old school figure from the world of Cuban boxing, Sixto is Esteban’s (Bernal) long-time trainer, serving as a father figure and mentor to both Andy and Esteban.

Gidi will recur as Carlota who was born into a wealthy Mexican family and is married to Andy. Briones will recur as Juan Carlos, a grizzled police officer who navigates both sides of the law. Gnecco will recur as Facundo, an old-school journalist in a new-school world.

Méndez is a versatile performer with success in television, film and as a musical artist. She has released 32 albums since her start in 1975. Lucía’s “Siempre Estoy Pensando En Ti” (1976), sold a million copies. Her soap opera roles include Viviana (1978), Colorina (1980), and Vanessa (1982). Méndez is repped by the Palomera Group.

An accomplished actor, director and artist, Perugorría co-directed his first feature Afinidades in 2009 then wrote and directed his second film, Amor Crónico, in 2010. In 2011 he wrote, directed and starred in his third feature film, Se Vende, which won the Audience Coral Award at the 34th Havana Latin American Film Festival. In 2014 he directed his fourth fiction feature Fátima o el Parque de la Fraternidad. Perugorría is represented by Gota de Luz, a Spanish agency directed by Isabel González.

Gidi starred as Esperanza Barrientos in Un extrańo enemigo seasons one and two for Amazon Prime Video, and can be seen in HBO Max’s upcoming drama, Sierra Madre.

Briones’ work in the recent documentary Una Película de Policías earned him a nomination in the upcoming Ariel Awards for Best Actor. He is repped by Talent On The Road Management.

Gnecco has appeared most recently in Aquí en la Tierra, Los Espookys, El Presidente and La Jauría. He is repped by Talent On The Road Management.