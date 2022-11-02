Kyrie Irving Issues Joint Statement With ADL Saying, “I Admit The Negative Impact of My Post,” Commits $500k Donation To “Eradicate Hate”

After a week of controversy and deflection, Brooklyn Nets’ superstar Kyrie Irving admitted that posting a link to an antisemitic documentary on his Instrgram account had a “negative impact…on the Jewish community and I take responsibility.”

Irving went on to say, “I an a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen.”

Irving’s statement was part of a joint communique released by the all-star point guard, the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League. The Nets and Irving pledged to donate $500,000 each “toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate in out communities.” It indicated that the team and the player will work with the ADL in making those donations.

In the social media post containing the statement the ADL said further: “In light of the events from the past week, we commend the @BrooklynNets and @KyrieIrving for listening to the concerns of everyone who spoke out against #antisemitism and taking it as an opportunity to learn and do better.”

Last night, the talking heads on TNT’s Emmy-winning Inside the NBA ripped Irving for sharing an Amazon link to a movie that contains antisemitic tropes on Instagram.

In a much-replayed post-game podium debate with ESPN reporter Nick Friedell and others, Irving argued that he wasn’t promoting the ideas contained in the video, or even the video itself. He said that just posting a link the Amazon.com page for the film to his 17 million Instagram followers with no comment was not promotion, though the post later disappeared.

“I think the NBA dropped the ball. I think he should have been suspended. I think Adam [Silver] should have suspended him,” said Charles Barkley, who is himself no stranger to controversy. “They made a mistake… [and] I can’t believe we’re talking about this idiot.”

He continued, “We have suspended and fined people who have made homophobic slurs. I think if you insult the Black community you should be suspended or fined.”

Irving, who is averaging 32 points in the first six games of the season, uncharacteristically scored just 4 points last night in a losing effort to the Chicago Bulls.

It’s not the first time Irving has shared information about a controversial video. Last month, the same day Alex Jones went on trial for his false claims about the Sandy Hook school massacre, the Nets superstar point guard shared a 2002 video of Alex Jones decrying a “New World Order,” to his Instagram story. Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — viewed by many as the greatest player to have ever graced an NBA roster — later called Irving out.