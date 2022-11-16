Kymberly Herrin Dies: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Who Starred In Popular ZZ Top Video Was 65

Kymberly Herrin, who played the “Dream Ghost” in Ghostbusters and appeared in a ZZ Top video that cemented the band as MTV stars, has died. She was 65.

Her family told the Santa Barbara News-Press that Herrin died October in Santa Barbara but did not provide a cause or other details.

Herrin was a model who covered more than a dozen magazines, including twice for Playboy, before being cast in the 1984 music video for ZZ Top’s “Legs.” The clip was a third in an over-the-top trilogy that also included “Gimme All Your Lovin'” and “Sharp Dressed Man” and had made the Texas boogie trio regulars of the then-nascent cable channel. Herrin told an interviewer that she replaced one of three women in the first two videos that the other two “didn’t like.” She was the woman in the bright-red top in “Legs,” which became the band’s biggest hit, reaching the Top 10 in the U.S. and several other countries.

She also appeared in ZZ Top’s 1985 video for “Sleeping Bag” — another Top 10 single — 1987 longform Kiss video Exposed and a David Lee Roth video in the mid-’80s.

Herrin also landed a pair of roles in popular 1984 films: Robert Zemeckis’ Romancing the Stone, starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, and Ivan Reitman’s Ghostbusters, which featured Bill Murray, Dan Ackroyd, Harold Ramis and Sigourney Weaver, among others. Herrin has a brief but memorable role in the latter as was cast as the floating apparition who appeared above a sleeping Ackroyd’s bed and appeared to do more than float.

Born on October 2, 1957, in Lompoc, CA, Herrin also had small roles on the big screen in Beverly Hills Cop II (1987), Road House (1987) and Moving Violations (1985) and guested on the TV dramas Matt Houston and St. Elsewhere.

Kymberly is survived by her mother, Billie Dodson; her brother, Mark Herrin; along with several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. In The family y to the American Cancer Society to further the research of the prevention and treatment of breast cancer.