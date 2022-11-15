Kyle Chandler And Glenn Close Join Cameron Diaz And Jamie Foxx In Netflix’s ‘Back In Action’

EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Chandler and Glenn Close are set to join Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx in the Netflix action-comedy Back In Action. The project drew headlines when it was announced in June on Foxx’s social media accounts as it marks Diaz’s return to acting after retiring from acting in 2018.

The storyline for the action-comedy is being kept under wraps, but Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) is directing from a script he wrote with Brendan O’Brien’s (Neighbors). Beau Bauman (Central Intelligence) is producing for Good One Productions alongside Gordon for Exhibit A and Jenno Topping & Peter Chernin for Chernin Entertainment. Foxx, Datari Turner, O’Brien and Tim Lewis are exec producing.

Chandler will next be seen in Netflix’s Slumberland, the fantasy drama directed by Francis Lawrence alongside Jason Momoa, which drops on Netflix November 18th. He was most recently seen in the Showtime limited series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Close was most recently seen in season two of the Apple TV+ series Tehran as well as the Apple Original Films pic Swan Song. She can be seen next in Legendary’s Brothers opposite Josh Brolin.

