Kristen Stewart To Direct Scott Free’s Adaptation Of ‘The Chronology Of Water’ Starring Imogen Poots

EXCLUSIVE: After making her short-film directorial debut with Scott Free, Kristen Stewart is set to reunite with the banner for her feature directorial debut as she is set to direct The Chronology of Water, with Imogen Poots set to star. Stewart also will co-adapt the script with Andy Mingo, which is based on the memoir by Lidia Yuknavitch.

A Reader’s Choice Award winner at the 2012 Oregon Book Awards and finalist for the PEN Center USA Creative Nonfiction Award, the memoir is a lyrical journey through a life saved by art. A young woman finds her voice through the written word and her salvation as a swimmer – ultimately becoming a triumphant teacher, mother and a singular modern writer. A survivor’s story and a sexually abrasive and honest coming of age, the film is a physical memory wash of Yuknavitch’s inner life.

“Lidia’s memoir honors corporeal experience, radically,” said Stewart. “To make that experience physical feels vital to me and what this impulse means … is that it absolutely must be a film. This project has been cooking for five years with the help of Scott Free, whom I could not be more privileged to have as partners and friends. Imogen Poots will carry this movie and the staggering weight of Lidia’s life. She can hold it. I am beyond lucky to have her.”

Scott Free’s Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss are producing alongside Mingo. Scott Free’s Rebecca Feuer will serve as an executive producer on the film.

“Ridley and I are delighted to be working with Kristen again, this time on her feature directorial debut, adapted from Lidia Yuknavitch’s extraordinary memoir,” said Pruss. “Just as we have seen in Kristen’s short films as a director, I have no doubt that she will bring that same level of style, uniqueness and fearless emotionality to The Chronology of Water. Furthermore, to have the the opportunity to work with Imogen — who is tailor-made for the lead role — is incredibly exciting. The combination of their talents will no doubt produce something exquisite for film audiences worldwide.”

Stewart teamed with Scott Free in 2017 for her short film directorial debut Come Swim, which she wrote, directed and screened at both Cannes and Sundance, after collaborating with them as an actress in Jake Scott’s Welcome to the Rileys, and A24’s Equals from director Drake Doremus.

Stewart is coming off her Oscar-nominated performance portraying Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s Spencer, which earned her some of the best reviews of her career on top of numerous accolades that included a Critics Choice Award. Stewart most recently can be seen in David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future alongside Viggo Mortensen. Stewart also recently completed productions for a sci-fi love story opposite Steven Yeun and the Rose Glass-directed Love Lies Bleeding.

Poots was seen in Florian Zeller’s Best Picture Oscar-nominated The Father, alongside Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, and in Azazel Jacobs’s French Exit. On the TV side, she co-starred opposite Josh Brolin in Amazon’s Outer Range.

Stewart is represented by WME and McKuin Frankel Whitehead. Poots is represented by WME, Entertainment 360, B-Side Management and Yorn Levine Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman. Yuknavitch is represented by The Gersh Agency and Massie McQuilkin.

