Singer Kris Wu Sentenced By Beijing Court To 13 Years On Rape Charges

Canadian singer Kris Wu was sentenced by a Beijing court today to 13 years in jail after being convicted on rape and other related charges.

Wu, also known as Wu Yifan, was arrested a year ago in China, where he embarked on a solo career in 2014 after leaving the K-pop group EXO. Following a criminal investigation in the district of Chaoyang, Wu was accused of raping three women.

According to Reuters, one of the accusers was an 18-year-old Chinese student who said that Wu plied her with alcohol when she was 17 to induce her, and other girls younger than 18, into having sex with him.

“Wu Yifan took advantage of three drunken women … at his home,” the court found, according to Reuters.

The Canadian embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

At the time of his detention last year, Wu had endorsement deals with such brands as Bulgari, Lancome, Louis Vuitton and Porsche. The companies severed ties with the singer after his arrest.