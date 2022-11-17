‘Krapopolis’ Preview Delayed; ‘Welcome To Flatch’ Will Now Air Nov. 27 After NFL Doubleheader

A plan to preview Dan Harmon’s new animated comedy Krapopolis on Nov. 27 has been delayed.

The single-cam Welcome to Flatch will now air immediately following the NFL doubleheader. Fox says the Krapopolis preview will be rescheduled to a later date, closer to its planned series premiere.

Fox has already given Krapopolis a second season renewal. The original plan was to give viewers a look-see this month ahead of its full season launch in 2023. Krapopolis is set in mythical ancient Greece and tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters that try their hand at running the world’s first cities – without trying to kill each other, that is. It features the voices of Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy and Duncan Trussell.

Created and exec produced by Rick and Morty co-creator Harmon, the series is Fox Entertainment’s first wholly own animated series and is produced by the company’s Bento Box Entertainment.

In its second season, Welcome to Flatch under Jenny Bicks and Paul Feig, is up 10% among Adults 18-49 and 5% among viewers versus its first season. Jaime Pressly joined the lead cast this year.