SVP Kim Rozenfeld & EVP John Lynch Among Several Executives Leaving In Paramount TV Studios Layoffs

EXCLUSIVE: Names of programming executives impacted by today’s layoffs across Paramount Global’s CBS Studios and Paramount TV Studios are starting to emerge. As expected, all of them are on the Paramount TV Studios side, largely as a result of Paramount+’s scripted originals team being folded into that studio.

I hear the list includes former top current executive at Apple TV+ and Sony Pictures Television Kim Rozenfeld, who joined PTVS in August as SVP Current Television. His exit stems from the restructuring; he was brought in for the role when the studio’s head of current, Cheryl Bosnak, added dual responsibilities as EVP and Head of Current for Paramount Television Studios and Paramount+.

As Paramount+ is phasing out its scripted original operation, with its studio suppliers taking charge of their development and series, Bosnak will now be focusing solely on her PTVS portfolio, making the SVP position redundant.

In a similar situation, as Nicole Clemens, who most recently had a dual role of President of Paramount TV Studios and Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, is now solely the head of the studio, providing hands-on, day-to-day oversight, PTVS’ EVP Television Series and Head of Development position is being eliminated, resulting in the exit of Jenna Santoianni, who had been hired in the job last year.

Paramount+’s Jana Helman has been named head of development for the studio, a more streamlined position reporting to Clemens.

I hear other PTVS creative executives impacted by the layoffs include VP Development Carlos Aguirre, managers Julia Buckingham and Phoebe Kim as well as Portia Rainey.

Meanwhile, John Lynch, EVP and Head of Production for Paramount TV Studios, who previously headed production and operations for Amazon Studios, is also leaving, sources said. His exit is related to the integration of CBS Studios and PTVS’s BA, legal, production and finance operations as laid out earlier today in a memo by George Cheeks, President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS, and Chief Content Officer, News and Sports, Paramount+.

In the new structure, Kevin Berg will lead production for CBS Studios and Liz Miller will oversee production for PTVS.