Paramount Global Stock Flies As Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Boosts Stake

‘Empire Of Light’ Director Sam Mendes On How Olivia Colman's Performance Was Informed By His Own Mother's Mental Breakdowns: The Deadline Q&A
Kevin McCarthy Gets GOP Nod To Be Next Speaker Of The House

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

With Republicans poised to control the U.S. House by an ever-so-slim margin, Kevin McCarthy fended off a challenge to leadership when the GOP caucus overwhelmingly nominated him to be the next speaker.

Fox News and other outlets reported that the vote in the closed-door caucus meeting was 188 votes for McCarthy and 31 votes for Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), who announced an effort earlier on Tuesday.

Still, given the expected narrow majority that the GOP will have in the House, McCarthy will have to find a way to secure at least 30 more votes to become the next speaker. That vote will take place in January, when the new Congress is sworn in and seated.

Republicans are close to securing the 218 votes to control the House as votes continued to be counted in California and other western states. But the GOP majority will be far short of what was expected, with some prognosticators predicting a midterm blowout that would see the party have a 20+ seat advantage over the Democrats.

The GOP also was holding leadership elections in the Senate, where the party failed to win back control. Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), who ran the GOP’s Senate campaign effort in the most recent cycle, announced a challenge to Mitch McConnell as the party leader.

“The status quo is broken and big change is needed,” Scott said in a statement. “It’s time for new leadership in the Senate that unites Republicans to advance a bold conservative agenda.”

