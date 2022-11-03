Kelsea Ballerini Returns As Co-Host For 2023 CMT Awards, Date And First Performer Set

CMT and CBS have set the date for the 2023 CMT Music Awards, airing Sunday, April 2, 2023 live from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center for the first time.

The fan-voted show and Paramount Global’s signature country music tentpole will again be on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Kelsea Ballerini will return as co-host for the third consecutive year. Her plans were revealed tonight during an on-stage moment with Carrie Underwood as part of her sold-out “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” stop in at Moody Center.

Underwood, who holds the title as the winningest artist in CMT history with a total of 25 trophies, was revealed as first performer for the 2023 show.

Underwood, whose newest single and music video, “Hate My Heart,” are out now, is currently on her 43-city US arena tour, which kicked off October 15 and continues through Spring 2023, with upcoming stops including New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena.

Ballerini returns to the CMT stage on the heels of her busiest year to-date. The award winning songwriter, producer, and performer recently released her fourth studio album, “Subject to Change,” and wrapped a sold out 10-city headlining run.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards EPs are Margaret Comeaux (CMT), John Hamlin (Switched On Entertainment), Leslie Fram (CMT) and Jason Owen (Sandbox Entertainment); Patrizia DiMaria (Ladypants Productions) is co-executive producer; Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino are executives in charge of production; Shanna Strassberg and Taryn Hurd are talent producers.