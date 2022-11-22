Kelly Rowland Doubles Down On Defending Chris Brown After AMAs Controversy: “We All Need To Be Forgiven”

Kelly Rowland is doubling down on defending Chris Brown following audible booing from the audience after his win at the American Music Awards 2022.

“I believe that grace is very real, and we all need a dose of it,” Rowland told TMZ. “And before we point fingers at anybody, we should realize how grateful we are for every moment that we get, for even our own things that we have. I just think it’s important to remember to be human. We are humans.”

When the reporter asked Rowland if Brown needed to be forgiven she said, “We all need to be forgiven for anything that we could be doing, anything that we’re thinking. We all come up short in some sort of way, and grace is real. And we are humans. Everybody deserved grace, period.”

The comments from the former Destiny’s Child group mate come after her appearance at the AMAs where she presented the Favorite Male R&B Artist category. Brown was named as the winner and boos from the crowd ensued with Rowland telling the audience to “chill out.”

“I wanted to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music and I want to tell him, ‘thank you for being an incredible performer,'” Rowland said accepting the award on Brown’s behalf. “I’ll take this award — bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category.”

Brown was originally supposed to take part in the award show with a Michael Jackson tribute which was ultimately scrapped. The singer has faced many controversies throughout his career, including pleading guilty to assault for an incident with then-girlfriend Rihanna.