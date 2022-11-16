Kelly Kahl To Depart As CBS Entertainment President After 26 Years At Broadcast Network

EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Kahl, one of the longest-tenured and most respected top executives in broadcast TV, will leave his post as President of CBS Entertainment at the end of the year after 5½ years in his current role and 26 years total at the network.

George Cheeks, President & CEO, CBS and CCO, News & Sports, Paramount+, and Kahl just announced the departure internally in separate memos, copies of which were obtained by Deadline. The move is part of “a restructuring and streamlining of leadership at CBS Entertainment,” Cheeks said.

“Kelly is without peer in the broadcast television business,” Cheeks wrote in his note. “He is the architect of primetime schedules that have made CBS #1 for 19 of the last 20 seasons. He is the masterful and fearless scheduler who moved Survivor and CSI to Thursday, changing the landscape of that night after a decade of NBC dominance.”

Before taking on expanded responsibilities as President of CBS Entertainment in June 2017, Kahl oversaw scheduling for the network for 21 years. CBS has remained the most watched broadcast network for the past 14 seasons (and 19 of the last 20 seasons). It again is leading the pack this fall with 17 of the 25 most-watched entertainment programs of the season so far. Some of the hit series CBS added while Kahl was President of Entertainment included FBI and spinoffs FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International, The Equalizer, NCIS: Hawai’i, and new breakout Fire Country on the drama side as well as comedies The Neighborhood, Bob ♥ Abishola and Ghosts.

Some of the key scheduling moves he made in his previous role during a time where a scheduling decision could make or break a show, included moving Survivor and CSI to Thursday to successfully take on NBC’s Must See TV, as well as the relocation of The Big Bang Theory to Thursday. Kahl also had scheduling oversight for The CW and served on the board of Pop.

“It has been an absolute honor and privilege to work at CBS, America’s most watched network. (i’ll never get sick of hearing that.),” Kahl said in his farewell message to staff. “I’ve lived a TV fan’s dream to work with the most talented writers, producers, and actors in television. most importantly, I’ve loved being in the trenches alongside all of you — the finest executives and employees in show business.”

Kahl ended his company email with an invitation to everyone to join him for a drink at his bar Underground Pub & Grill in Hermosa Beach.

Kahl had been Senior EVP, CBS Primetime, since 2005. He joined CBS in January 1996 as VP, Scheduling, CBS Entertainment, following three years as Director, Network Research at Warner Bros. Television. He joined Lorimar Television in 1990 (before Lorimar and Warner Bros. Television combined operations) as a research intern and quickly rose through the ranks as a research analyst and then manager, before assuming responsibility for the research department in 1993.

News of Kahl’s exit comes on the same day as parent company Paramount Global announced a new round of layoffs, largely focused in the ad sales group.

Here is Cheeks’ memo:

Team – I want you to be aware of a significant transition that’s happening today. As part of a restructuring and streamlining of leadership at CBS Entertainment, Kelly Kahl, our esteemed colleague and president of the division, will be leaving CBS by the end of year.

Below is the note that Kelly sent to his team this morning. We’ll have more information about the new leadership structure very soon, but right now I really want to focus on Kelly and the incredible legacy he leaves at this network.

Kelly is without peer in the broadcast television business. He is the architect of primetime schedules that have made CBS #1 for 19 of the last 20 seasons. He is the masterful and fearless scheduler who moved Survivor and CSI to Thursday, changing the landscape of that night after a decade of NBC dominance.

As Entertainment president, he introduced hit shows such as The Neighborhood, The Equalizer, NCIS: Hawai’i, three FBIs, Fire Country and Ghosts and has been the passionate steward of CBS’ hit reality franchises. More broadly, Kelly has been a fierce advocate for the vitality of broadcast television while being a steady and respected network leader through the good times as well as turbulent periods.

Without question, Kelly has dedicated the last 26 years to building CBS and leaves it positioned for even further success. He has been humble, gracious and generous with his peers every step of the way.

On a personal note, I want to thank Kelly for being a valued colleague and sounding board over the past two and a half years.

Please join me in heartily thanking Kelly for all of his contributions to CBS and in wishing him all the best in the future.

George

Kahl’s note:

cbs friends,

the wondrous and improbable journey that started for me here 26 years ago has come to the finish line. i’ll be leaving CBS at the end of this year.

it has been an absolute honor and privilege to work at CBS, america’s most watched network. (i’ll never get sick of hearing that.) i’ve lived a TV fan’s dream to work with the most talented writers, producers, and actors in television. most importantly, i’ve loved being in the trenches alongside all of you — the finest executives and employees in show business. i want to thank every single person with whom i worked for your great efforts, creativity, and professionalism, all of which helped make this tremendous, pioneering network #1 for nearly 20 straight years. this place is special and so are its people.

i started here as a scheduler when we were in 3rd place and loved battling into 1st, but i’m especially proud of our accomplishments during my run as entertainment president over the past five years; we delivered tangible improvements in diversity and inclusion in front of and behind the camera, held our teams together and focused during the pandemic, and launched numerous hit series that maintained CBS #1 status.

i’ve been fortunate to develop strong friendships with many of you and will cherish memories of great adventures at upfronts, press tours, location shoots, final fours and super bowls. i hope and trust those bonds will continue going forward.

my very best to all of you. it’s been a magnificent ride and i’m excited to see what’s next. until then, i hope to see you at the underground…

i’m buying.

fondly

kelly