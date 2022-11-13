Keke Palmer To Host ‘SNL’ In December

Keke Palmer will host the next episode of Saturday Night Live with SZA as musical guest.

SNL is taking a couple of weeks off after tonight’s episode with host Dave Chappelle and will return on December 3 with the pair.

Palmer is the star of Nope, which is launching this month on Peacock after its theatrical debut, and hosts NBC game show Password. Pop star SZA, who appeared on the Black Panther soundtrack, recently released her new single “Shirt” and teased a new project titled PSA.

The NBC show launched its 48th season October 1 and aired three consecutive episodes through October 15, before taking a week off and running through another three consecutive episodes.

NBC

The news came during its sixth episode – the first since the midterm elections – hosted by Chappelle.

It echoes a similar pattern to last season, which launched with four consecutive episodes, a week off before three more episodes, before taking two weeks off and returning December 11 for two final shows of the year.

Other hosts this season included Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow and Amy Schumer.