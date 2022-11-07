Kathy Griffin Gets Silenced As Twitter Suspends Her Account & As Elon Musk Warns People “Engaging In Impersonation”

Kathy Griffin lost privileges after her account was suspended. This was followed by a tweet from Elon Musk warning people about “engaging in impersonation.”

The My Life on the D-List alum was suspended from using Twitter after she partook in a Twitter trend where users started changing their display name to Elon Musk. Griffin did not change her Twitter handle, which she had kept as “@kathygriffin.”

Musk took to Twitter to warn other users engaging in behavior like Griffin’s saying, “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended.”

Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

“Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning,” he added. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue. Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark.”

Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

Valerie Bertinelli was another high-profile Twitter user that engaged in changing her display name to Elon Musk, but reverted back to using her name on Sunday.

“Okey-dokey I’ve had my fun and I think I made my point,” she tweeted. “I’m just not a ‘trending’ kind of gal. Never have been, never want to be. Have a safe Sunday everyone! xo.”

Okey-dokey I’ve had my fun and I think I made my point. 😬 I’m just not a ‘trending’ kind of gal. Never have been, never want to be.

Have a safe Sunday everyone! xo 🤍 — valerie bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) November 6, 2022

Musk plans to open up Twitter verification for all of its users by having them sign up for Twitter Blue which will cost each individual $8 a month. The Tesla founder returned to Twitter to clarify his “commitment to free speech” saying it “extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk.”