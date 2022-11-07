Kathy Griffin Defies Twitter Suspension & Returns Under Her Deceased Mother’s Account; Elon Musk Replies

Kathy Griffin was suspended from Twitter but found a way to return to the digital platform by using her deceased mother’s account.

“Free Kathy,” was the hashtag that was tweeted under Maggie Griffin’s account which hadn’t been active since 2019 when the comedian was asking for help after being hacked on Instagram and Facebook.

Kathy Griffin was banned from Twitter after she changed her display name to Elon Musk, violating the terms of service surrounding impersonating someone.

In a follow-up tweet, Kathy replied to Musk after he said that “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended.”

The comedian then replied, “I’m back from the grave to say… #FreeKathy #TipIt.”

The My Life On the D-List alum would clarify that she was using her mom’s account as “she would not mind.”

“Apologize in advance for all the comments you’re gonna have to read about how ugly I am and they’re probably gonna throw you in there too. Oh by the way this is KG. I’m tweeting from my dead mother’s account,” Kathy tweeted.

A Twitter user pointed out that Kathy had been suspended for impersonating Musk and was now doing the same with her mother’s account.

“Oh, for gods sake Andy, look at the date on the tweet you are referencing. It is from 2019. My wonderful mother had an account that I ran for her. She passed away, but I always kept the account. Trust me, she would be with me on this. Relax,” Kathy replied.

Musk then tried to crack a joke about Kathy’s suspension tweeting, “Actually, she was suspended for impersonating a comedian.”

Kathy then replied, “I mean… you stole that joke, you a**hole. People have been posting that joke for hours, you hack. Look, please do a better job running this company. It used to mean something. This is KG btw.”

Musk then said that if Kathy wanted her account back she would have to pay $8.