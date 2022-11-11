Skip to main content
Kat Foster Joins Nadine Crocker’s ‘Desperation Road’

Kat-Foster Erica Praise

EXCLUSIVE: Kat Foster has joined the ensemble of Nadine Crocker’s Desperation Road opposite Garrett Hedlund, Mel Gibson, Ryan Hurst, Woody McClain and Pyper Braun.

Written by Michael Farris Smith, Desperation Road is set in Mississippi and follows a singular event that sets the entire town on a collision course fueled by vengeance, anger, and regret. Foster will play the ex-wife of Hurst’s character.

The project is being produced by Cassian Elwes, Walter Josten, Smith and Crocker.

This is second collaboration for Foster with Crocker, having previously worked on Crocker’s first feature Continue. Upcoming credits include Spoonful of Sugar, Fear the Night and Susie Searches. She was most recently seen in the limited series Gaslit as Barbara Walters.

Foster is repped by  Entertainment 360, Paradigm and Schrek Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

